Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightവി​വി​ധ​ ഇട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Sept 2025 3:58 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Sept 2025 3:58 PM IST

    വി​വി​ധ​ ഇട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നേ​രി​യ മ​ഴ ല​ഭി​ച്ചു

    ദോ​ഹ: വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി​യും വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച​യും രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നേ​രി​യ മ​ഴ ല​ഭി​ച്ചു. അ​ൽ​റ​യ്യാ​ൻ, അ​ബൂ​ന​ഖ്‍ല, റൗ​ദ​ത്തു​ർ​റാ​ശി​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് മ​ഴ ല​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം രാ​ത്രി തെ​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നേ​രി​യ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും ചി​ല​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​മി​ന്ന​ലു​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്നും കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വി​ഭാ​ഗം മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു ന​ൽ​കി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Girl in a jacket

