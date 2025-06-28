കുറ്റ്യാടി സ്വദേശിനി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 28 Jun 2025 4:11 PM IST
Updated On 28 Jun 2025 4:11 PM IST
കുറ്റ്യാടി സ്വദേശിനി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kuttiadi native passes away in Qatar
ദോഹ: കുറ്റ്യാടി സ്വദേശി പരേതനായ ചാലമണ്ണിൽ സി.എം. കുഞ്ഞബ്ദുല്ല ഹാജിയുടെ ഭാര്യ ഊരത്ത്ക്കണ്ടി മാമി (69) ഹമദ് ഹോസ്പിറ്റലില് വെച്ച് മരണപ്പെട്ടു. അബൂഹമൂര് പള്ളിയില് ഖബറടക്കും. മക്കൾ: സി.എം. സാദിഖ് (ദുബൈ), സി.എം. അന്വര് സാദത്ത് (ഖത്തർ), ശാഹിന സി.എം. നാദാപുരം. മരുമക്കൾ: റഷീദ് മാരാംകണ്ടി നാദാപുരം, ഫരീദ വടയം, സജിന മലപ്പുറം.
