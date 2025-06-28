Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    28 Jun 2025 4:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    28 Jun 2025 4:11 PM IST

    കുറ്റ്യാടി സ്വദേശിനി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    Mami
    ദോഹ: കുറ്റ്യാടി സ്വദേശി പരേതനായ ചാലമണ്ണിൽ സി.എം. കുഞ്ഞബ്ദുല്ല ഹാജിയുടെ ഭാര്യ ഊരത്ത്ക്കണ്ടി മാമി (69) ഹമദ് ഹോസ്പിറ്റലില്‍ വെച്ച് മരണപ്പെട്ടു. അബൂഹമൂര്‍ പള്ളിയില്‍ ഖബറടക്കും. മക്കൾ: സി.എം. സാദിഖ് (ദുബൈ), സി.എം. അന്‍വര്‍ സാദത്ത് (ഖത്തർ), ശാഹിന സി.എം. നാദാപുരം. മരുമക്കൾ: റഷീദ് മാരാംകണ്ടി നാദാപുരം, ഫരീദ വടയം, സജിന മലപ്പുറം.

    Qatar News kuttiadi native Obituary
    News Summary - Kuttiadi native passes away in Qatar
