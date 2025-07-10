Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 July 2025 10:06 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 July 2025 10:06 AM IST
കുഞ്ഞിമൊയ്തുണ്ണി ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kunji Moytunni Haji passes away
ഗുരൂവായൂർ: ഖത്തറിലെ എം.ഇ.എസ് ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ സ്ഥാപകാംഗം ഗുരൂവായൂർ തെക്കൻ പാലയൂർ ബദരിയ ജുമാ മസ്ജിദിന് സമീപം താമസിക്കുന്ന വലിയകത്ത് ചെമ്പുട്ടകായിൽ വി.സി. കുഞ്ഞിമൊയ്തുണ്ണി ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി. തൃശൂർ ചിറ്റിലപ്പള്ളി ഐ.ഇ.എസ് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളുടെ സ്ഥാപക അംഗമാണ്.
ഭാര്യ: കയ്യൂണ്ണി. മക്കൾ: ഷാഹു, അനായ, സജ്ന, ഷമീറ. മരുമക്കൾ: റംല, ഇ.പി. അബ്ദുല്ലക്കുട്ടി, ഷാനവാസ്, അമി. അങ്ങാടിത്താഴം ജുമുഅത്ത് പള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കി.
