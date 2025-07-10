Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightകുഞ്ഞിമൊയ്തുണ്ണി ഹാജി...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 10 July 2025 10:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 July 2025 10:06 AM IST

    കുഞ്ഞിമൊയ്തുണ്ണി ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഖത്തർ എം.ഇ.എസ് ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ, ചിറ്റിലപ്പള്ളി ഐ.ഇ.എസ് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളുടെ സ്ഥാപകാംഗമാണ്
    കുഞ്ഞിമൊയ്തുണ്ണി ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    ഗുരൂവായൂർ: ഖത്തറിലെ എം.ഇ.എസ് ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ സ്ഥാപകാംഗം ഗുരൂവായൂർ തെക്കൻ പാലയൂർ ബദരിയ ജുമാ മസ്ജിദിന് സമീപം താമസിക്കുന്ന വ​ലി​യ​ക​ത്ത് ചെ​മ്പു​ട്ട​കാ​യി​ൽ വി.സി. കുഞ്ഞിമൊയ്തുണ്ണി ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി. തൃശൂർ ചിറ്റിലപ്പള്ളി ഐ.ഇ.എസ് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളുടെ സ്ഥാപക അംഗമാണ്.

    ഭാ​ര്യ: ക​യ്യൂ​ണ്ണി. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഷാ​ഹു, അ​നാ​യ, സ​ജ്‌​ന, ഷ​മീ​റ. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: റം​ല, ഇ.​പി. അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​ക്കു​ട്ടി, ഷാ​ന​വാ​സ്‌, അ​മി. അങ്ങാടിത്താഴം ജുമുഅത്ത് പള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Qatar NewsMalayalam NewsObituary
    News Summary - Kunji Moytunni Haji passes away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X