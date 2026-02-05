കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 5 Feb 2026 7:21 PM IST
Updated On 5 Feb 2026 7:21 PM IST
കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Kozhikode native dies in car accident in Doha
ദോഹ: കോഴിക്കോട് പെരുമണ്ണ സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ദോഹയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. പെരുമണ്ണ മണക്കടവ് കണിക്കാട്ടിൽ തൊടി കുറുങ്ങോട്ടുമ്മൽ വീട്ടിൽ യാഖൂബ് ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. 35 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു.
കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം വൈകീട്ട് അൽ സദ്ദിൽ വെച്ചാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ നെഞ്ചിന് ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: കോയക്കുട്ടി. മാതാവ്: ജമീല. ഭാര്യ: റുക്സാന. പിതാവ് ദോഹയിലുണ്ട്. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.
