Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_right
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Nov 2025 11:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Nov 2025 11:03 AM IST

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് മ​ല​ബാ​ർ ക്രി​സ്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​ള​ജ് സം​ഗ​മം

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് മ​ല​ബാ​ർ ക്രി​സ്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​ള​ജ് സം​ഗ​മം
    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് മ​ല​ബാ​ർ ക്രി​സ്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​ള​ജ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ അ​ലു​മ്നി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ

    പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ

    ദോ​ഹ: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് മ​ല​ബാ​ർ ക്രി​സ്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​ള​ജ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ അ​ലു​മ്നി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി​യും ഗ​സ​ൽ സ​ന്ധ്യ​യും ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ന​ട​ന്നു. പു​തി​യ വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യി നി​ജി (പ്ര​സി), അ​നി​ൽ (വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി), ശ​ർ​മി​ള (സെ​ക്ര), പ്ര​തീ​ഷ് (ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര), അ​നീ​ഷ് (ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ) എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി നൗ​ഷി​ർ, ഷ​മീ​ർ, ഹാ​രി​സ്, ദീ​പ​ക്, രാ​ജി​ക, ജെ​റി, ജ​സി​ത, ഫൈ​സ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Malabar Christian College KozhikodeQatar Newsgulf news malayalamAssociation meet
    News Summary - Kozhikode Malabar Christian College Association
