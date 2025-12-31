Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
31 Dec 2025 12:50 PM IST
31 Dec 2025 12:50 PM IST
കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kollam native dies in Qatar
ദോഹ: കൊല്ലം കൊട്ടാരക്കര കിഴക്കേതെരുവിൽ പള്ളിമുക്ക് ചരുവിള പുത്തൻവീട്ടിൽ എഡിസൺ ഇടിക്കുള (33) ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹമദ് ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ എയർപോർട്ടിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: ഇടിക്കുള എബ്രഹാം.
മാതാവ്: മോളി. ഐ.സി.ബി.എഫ് റിപാർട്രിയേഷൻ വിങ്ങിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കും.
