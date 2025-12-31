Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    31 Dec 2025 12:50 PM IST
    Updated On
    31 Dec 2025 12:50 PM IST

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    എഡിസൺ ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ള

    ദോ​ഹ: കൊ​ല്ലം കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ക്ക​ര കി​ഴ​ക്കേ​തെ​രു​വി​ൽ പ​ള്ളി​മു​ക്ക് ച​രു​വി​ള പു​ത്ത​ൻ​വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ എ​ഡി​സ​ൺ ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ള (33) ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഹ​മ​ദ് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പി​താ​വ്: ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ള എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം.

    മാ​താ​വ്: മോ​ളി. ഐ.​സി.​ബി.​എ​ഫ് റി​പാ​ർ​ട്രി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ങ്ങി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കും.

