Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    18 April 2024 6:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    18 April 2024 6:08 AM GMT

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ

    kmcc qatar
    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​ർ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി രാ​ജ്‌​മോ​ഹ​ൻ ഉ​ണ്ണി​ത്താ​ന്റെ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ‘പ​ട​യൊ​രു​ക്കം’​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. ഉ​ച്ച 1.30ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ലു​ക്മാ​ൻ ത​ള​ങ്ക​ര​യും ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​മീ​റും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - KMCC kasargod election convention
