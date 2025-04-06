Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightകെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഹ​ജ്ജ്...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 6 April 2025 12:09 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 April 2025 12:09 PM IST

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഹ​ജ്ജ് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    ദോ​ഹ: ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം ഹ​ജ്ജ് യാ​ത്ര​ക്ക് ത​യാ​റെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ​ക്ക് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ക​മ്മി​റ്റി യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു.

    ല​ബ്ബൈ​ക്ക് ‘25 എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് സം​ഗ​മം ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ എ​ട്ടി​ന് ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടു​മ​ണി​ക്ക് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ഹ​ജ്ജ് യാ​ത്ര​ക്ക് ത​യാ​റെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രെ​യും ക്ഷ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:kmccqatar​Hajj Farewell
    News Summary - kmcc farewell for hajj pilgrims
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X