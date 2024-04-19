Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    19 April 2024 6:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 April 2024 6:43 AM GMT

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ന്

    ദോ​ഹ: മ​തേ​ത​ര ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ നി​ല​നി​ൽ​പ്പി​ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ മു​ന്ന​ണി​യെ വി​ജ​യി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന പ്ര​മേ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി. ഖ​ത്ത​ർ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ ബ​ഹു​ജ​ന ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ഏ​ഴി​ന് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ മു​സ്‍ലിം യൂ​ത്ത് ലീ​ഗ് ദേ​ശീ​യ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​ൻ​വ​ർ​സാ​ദ​ത്ത് മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ജി​ല്ല നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ, ഐ​ക്യ​ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ മു​ന്ന​ണി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ക്കും.

