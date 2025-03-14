Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightകി​ഴു​പ്പി​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ര...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 14 March 2025 11:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 March 2025 11:27 AM IST

    കി​ഴു​പ്പി​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ര കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കി​ഴു​പ്പി​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ര കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കി​ഴു​പ്പി​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ര പ്ര​വാ​സി സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ദോ​ഹ: കി​ഴു​പ്പി​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ര പ്ര​വാ​സി സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ ഫോ​റം ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഹി​ജാ​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    ജ​ന​. സെ​ക്ര​. ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും, ഫി​നാ​ൻ​സ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷെ​റി​ൻ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ പി.​എം, അ​ൻ​സാ​രി ഇ​ക്ബാ​ൽ, യ​ഹ്‌​യ മ​ജീ​ദ്, അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ അ​റ​ക്ക​വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:iftarqatar​Ramadan 2025
    News Summary - kizhupillikkara kootayma iftar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X