Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 6 March 2024 5:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 March 2024 5:42 AM GMT

    കേ​ച്ചേ​രി​യ​ൻ​സ് സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ഡേ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു

    kecherians sports day football match winners
    കേ​ച്ചേ​രി​യ​ൻ​സ് സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ഡേ ​ഫു​ട്ബാ​ളി​ൽ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ


    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ കേ​ച്ചേ​രി​യി​ലെ​യും പ​രി​സ​ര പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​യും പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ‘കേ​ച്ചേ​രി​യ​ൻ​സ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ’ പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക ടീ​മു​ക​ളെ അ​ണി​നി​ര​ത്തി ഇ​ൻ​ഹൗ​സ് ഫൈ​വ്സ് ഫു​ട്‌​ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. അ​ബൂ​ഹ​മൂ​റി​ലെ ദോ​ഹ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ മോ​ഡേ​ൺ സ്കൂ​ൾ ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​റു ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ അ​ണി​നി​ര​ന്നു. ​ഒ.​വൈ.​സി മ​ണ​ലി ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യി.. ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ സ്മാ​ർ​ട്സ് ചി​റ​നെ​ല്ലൂ​രി​നെ​യാ​ണ് പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Celebrationsports dayQatar News
