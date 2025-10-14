കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 Oct 2025 6:20 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 Oct 2025 6:20 PM IST
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kannur native passed away in Doha
Listen to this Article
ദോഹ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് കണ്ണൂർ പെരിങ്ങത്തൂർ പുത്തൻപള്ളിയിൽ മത്തിപറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി തളിയൻ തോട്ടോളി അബ്ദുൽ സലീം ഖത്തറിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടു. 61 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു. റവാബി ഹൈപ്പർ മാർക്കറ്റിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു.
മൃതദേഹം ഇന്ന് രാത്രി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ അബ്ദു. മാതാവ്: പരേതയായ അലീമ. ഭാര്യ: സീനത്ത്. മക്കൾ: മഅ്സൂമ, മിസ്രിയ, ഉസൈമത്ത്, മറിയം. മരുമകൻ: നാസിം (ഖത്തർ).
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story