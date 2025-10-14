Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Oct 2025 6:20 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Oct 2025 6:20 PM IST

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    അബ്ദുൽ സലീം

    ദോഹ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് കണ്ണൂർ പെരിങ്ങത്തൂർ പുത്തൻപള്ളിയിൽ മത്തിപറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി തളിയൻ തോട്ടോളി അബ്ദുൽ സലീം ഖത്തറിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടു. 61 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു. റവാബി ഹൈപ്പർ മാർക്കറ്റിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു.

    മൃതദേഹം ഇന്ന് രാത്രി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ അബ്ദു. മാതാവ്: പരേതയായ അലീമ. ഭാര്യ: സീനത്ത്. മക്കൾ: മഅ്സൂമ, മിസ്‌രിയ, ഉസൈമത്ത്, മറിയം. മരുമകൻ: നാസിം (ഖത്തർ).

