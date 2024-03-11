Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightകണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 11 March 2024 12:24 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 March 2024 12:24 PM GMT

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Ramachandran
    cancel
    camera_alt

    രാമചന്ദ്രൻ

    ദോഹ: കണ്ണൂർ ചെറുകുന്ന് സ്വദേശി രാമചന്ദ്രൻ (71) ഖത്തർ മരിച്ചു. 45 വർഷത്തിലേറെയായി ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസിയും കലാ സാംസ്‌കാരിക രംഗങ്ങളിൽ സജീവ സാന്നിധ്യവുമായ ഇദ്ദേഹം അസുഖബാധിതനായി ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെയാണ് മരണപ്പെടുന്നത്.

    ഭാര്യ: ജയശ്രീ (ഖത്തർ). മക്കൾ: രാഹുൽ, ഗോകുൽ, പാർവ്വതി. മരുമക്കൾ: ഹരികുമാർ, ബീന. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ObituaryQatarKannur
    News Summary - Kannur native died in Qatar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X