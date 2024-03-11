കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 March 2024 12:24 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 March 2024 12:24 PM GMT
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kannur native died in Qatar
ദോഹ: കണ്ണൂർ ചെറുകുന്ന് സ്വദേശി രാമചന്ദ്രൻ (71) ഖത്തർ മരിച്ചു. 45 വർഷത്തിലേറെയായി ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസിയും കലാ സാംസ്കാരിക രംഗങ്ങളിൽ സജീവ സാന്നിധ്യവുമായ ഇദ്ദേഹം അസുഖബാധിതനായി ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെയാണ് മരണപ്പെടുന്നത്.
ഭാര്യ: ജയശ്രീ (ഖത്തർ). മക്കൾ: രാഹുൽ, ഗോകുൽ, പാർവ്വതി. മരുമക്കൾ: ഹരികുമാർ, ബീന. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കും.
