Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Nov 2024 7:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Nov 2024 7:01 AM GMT

    കാ​ഞ്ഞി​ര​പ്പ​ള്ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ സം​ഗ​മം

    ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ കാ​ഞ്ഞി​ര​പ്പ​ള്ളി പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ

    ദോ​ഹ: കാ​ഞ്ഞി​ര​പ്പ​ള്ളി പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. അ​ൽ ഖാ​ബി ഫാ​മി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​വാ​സി​ക​ളാ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ കു​ടും​ബ​സ​മേ​തം പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കു​മാ​യു​ള്ള ക​ലാ​കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും, വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​മ്മാ​ന​ദാ​ന​വും ന​ട​ന്നു. അ​ൻ​ഹ​ർ, ജൈ​സ​ൽ, താ​ജു, ഷെ​ഹി​ൻ, ബ​ഷീ​ർ, ഷ​ഫീ​ക്, അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്, ജാ​ഫ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Qatar News
