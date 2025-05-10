Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightകാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട് സ്വദേശി...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 10 May 2025 8:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 May 2025 8:23 PM IST

    കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട് സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട് സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    ദോഹ: കാസർകോട് കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട് സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട് മുറിയനാവ് സ്വദേശി കക്കൂത്തിൽ അനിൽ (47) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഹമദ് ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിലായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. സ്വദേശിയുടെ വീട്ടിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ബിന്ദു.

    ഖത്തർ കെ.എം.സി.സി അൽ ഇഹ്‌സാൻ മയ്യിത്ത് പരിപാലന കമ്മറ്റി നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Obit qatarObituary
    News Summary - Kanhangad native passes away in Qatar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X