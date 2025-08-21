Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    21 Aug 2025 11:30 AM IST
    21 Aug 2025 11:30 AM IST

    ക​ലാ​ല​യം സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക വേ​ദി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ‘രം​ഗ് എ ​ആ​സാ​ദി’ സം​ഗ​മം

    kalalayam samskarika vedi
    ക​ലാ​ല​യം സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക വേ​ദി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ‘രം​ഗ് എ ​ആ​സാ​ദി’ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ദോ​ഹ: വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ൽ നി​റം പ​ക​ർ​ന്ന ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ന്ന പ്ര​മേ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ‘രം​ഗ് എ ​ആ​സാ​ദി’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​സി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​ക്ക് കീ​ഴി​ൽ സെ​ക്ട​ർ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സം​ഭാ​വ​ന​ക​ളെ​യും അ​ട​യാ​ള​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ലു​ക​ളെ​യും പ​രി​ച​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​ന സ​ന്ദേ​ശം കൈ​മാ​റു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. വി​വി​ധ സെ​ക്ട​ർ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഡോ​ക്യു​മെ​ന്റ​റി പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​വും ദേ​ശീ​യ ഗാ​നാ​ലാ​പ​ന​വും ന​ട​ന്നു. ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക രം​ഗ​ത്തെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

