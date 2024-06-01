Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightജൂണിലെ ഇന്ധന വില
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Jun 2024 7:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Jun 2024 7:09 AM GMT

    ജൂണിലെ ഇന്ധന വില

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ജൂണിലെ ഇന്ധന വില
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: ജൂ​ൺ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന വി​ല പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ എ​ന​ർ​ജി. മു​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തെ വി​ല​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ളൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ അ​തേ നി​ര​ക്ക് ത​ന്നെ തു​ട​രും. പ്രീ​മി​യം പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​ന് 1.95 റി​യാ​ലും, സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ഗ്രേ​ഡ് പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​ന് 2.10 റി​യാ​ലും ഡീ​സ​ലി​ന് 2.05 റി​യാ​ലു​മാ​ണ് നി​ര​ക്ക്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Fuel PriceQatar Energy
    News Summary - June Fuel Frice
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick