Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Oct 2025 1:49 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Oct 2025 1:49 PM IST

    ജോ​ലി വാ​ഗ്ദാ​ന ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ്: യു​വ​തി​ക​ളെ തി​രി​ച്ച​യ​ച്ചു

    ജോ​ലി വാ​ഗ്ദാ​ന ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ്: യു​വ​തി​ക​ളെ തി​രി​ച്ച​യ​ച്ചു
    ജോ​ലി വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം ത​ട്ടി​പ്പി​നി​ര​യാ​യി യു​വ​തി​ക​ൾ മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്നു

    ദോ​ഹ: ജോ​ലി വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം ത​ട്ടി​പ്പി​നി​ര​യാ​യി ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച ര​ണ്ടു യു​വ​തി​ക​ളെ സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ച്ച​യ​ച്ചു. ദോ​ഹ​യി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക​യ​ച്ച​ത്. അം​ഗീ​കാ​ര​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ഏ​ജ​ന്റു​മാ​രാ​ണ് ജോ​ലി വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം ന​ൽ​കി ഇ​വ​രെ ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:deportedGulf Newsjob scamyoung women
    News Summary - Job promise scam: Young women sent back
