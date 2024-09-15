Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 6:58 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 6:58 AM GMT

    ജെ.​ഇ.​സി.​പി അ​ലു​മ്നി ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    JECP Alumni
    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ഗ​വ. എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റി​ങ് കോ​ള​ജ് അ​ലു​മ്നി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ദോ​ഹ: പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ഗ​വ. എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റി​ങ് കോ​ള​ജ് അ​ലു​മ്നി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ‘ആ​ർ​പ്പോ’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സാ​വ​റി സീ​ഷെ​ൻ റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ആ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ പൂ​ർ​വ​വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. കോ​ള​ജി​ന്റെ 25ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കാ​നി​രി​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ് വി​വി​ധ വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ഠ​നം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​വ​ർ കു​ടും​ബ​സ​മേ​ത​മെ​ത്തി പൂ​ക്ക​​ള​മൊ​രു​ക്കി ഒ​ന്നി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​ദ്നാ​ൻ ആ​ലു​ങ്ങ​ലി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

