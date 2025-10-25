Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Oct 2025 11:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Oct 2025 11:46 AM IST

    ജൗ​ഹ​ർ മു​ന​വ്വി​റി​ന് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി

    ജൗ​ഹ​ർ മു​ന​വ്വി​റി​ന് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി
    ഡോ. ​ജൗ​ഹ​ർ മു​ന​വ്വി​റി​ന് ഹ​മ​ദ് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ദോ​ഹ: ശൈ​ഖ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ലാ​ഹ് ബി​ൻ സൈ​ദ് ആ​ലു മ​ഹ്മൂ​ദ് ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക് ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഫാ​മി​ലി കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സി​ലും ടീ​ൻ​സ്പേ​സി​ലും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നാ​യി ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് ട്രെ​യി​നി​ങ് കോ​ള​ജ് പ്ര​ഫ​സ​ർ ഡോ. ​ജൗ​ഹ​ർ മു​ന​വ്വി​റി​ന് ദോ​ഹ ഹ​മ​ദ് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 6.30ന് ​ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ടൗ​ൺ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ലെ വി.​ഐ.​പി റി​ക്രി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് ടീ​ൻ​സ്പേ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    TAGS:invitationQatar NewsJauhar Munavvirgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Jauhar Munavvir accepted the invitation
