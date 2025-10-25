Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Oct 2025 11:46 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Oct 2025 11:46 AM IST
ജൗഹർ മുനവ്വിറിന് സ്വീകരണം നൽകിtext_fields
News Summary - Jauhar Munavvir accepted the invitation
ദോഹ: ശൈഖ് അബ്ദുല്ലാഹ് ബിൻ സൈദ് ആലു മഹ്മൂദ് ഇസ്ലാമിക് കൾച്ചറൽ സെന്റർ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഫാമിലി കോൺഫറൻസിലും ടീൻസ്പേസിലും പങ്കെടുക്കാനായി ഖത്തറിൽ എത്തിയ ഫാറൂഖ് ട്രെയിനിങ് കോളജ് പ്രഫസർ ഡോ. ജൗഹർ മുനവ്വിറിന് ദോഹ ഹമദ് ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ എയർപോർട്ടിൽ സ്വീകരണം നൽകി. ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് 6.30ന് ഏഷ്യൻ ടൗൺ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിലെ വി.ഐ.പി റിക്രിയേഷൻ ഹാളിൽ വെച്ച് ടീൻസ്പേസ് വിദ്യാർഥി സംഗമത്തിൽ അദ്ദേഹം പങ്കെടുക്കും.
