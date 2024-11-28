Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Nov 2024 7:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Nov 2024 7:05 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി ഓ​പ​ൺ ഫോ​റം ഇ​ന്ന്

    Indian Embassy,
    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ പ്ര​വാ​സി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ ​കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ, തൊ​ഴി​ൽ പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റു​ടെ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യു​ള്ള പ്ര​തി​മാ​സ ഓ​പ​ൺ ഹൗ​സ് ഇ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ക്കും.

    വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് മൂ​ന്ന് മ​ണി മു​ത​ലാ​ണ് ‘മീ​റ്റി​ങ് വി​ത്ത്​ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ’ എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ പ​രി​പാ​ടി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ വി​പു​ലും എം​ബ​സി ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രും പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. ഉ​ച്ച ര​ണ്ട് മു​ത​ൽ മൂ​ന്ന് മ​ണി​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ. മൂ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ൽ അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​രെ നേ​രി​ട്ടെ​ത്തി പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Open forumIndian EmbassyQatar News
    News Summary - Indian Embassy Open forum
