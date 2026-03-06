Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 6 March 2026 11:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 March 2026 11:45 AM IST

    ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​ൻ എം​​ബ​​സി തു​​റ​​ന്നു​​ പ്ര​​വ​​ർ​​ത്തി​​ക്കും

    ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​ൻ എം​​ബ​​സി തു​​റ​​ന്നു​​ പ്ര​​വ​​ർ​​ത്തി​​ക്കും
    ദോ​​ഹ: പാ​​സ്‌​​പോ​​ർ​​ട്ട് ഉ​​ൾ​​പ്പെ​​ടെ​​യു​​ള്ള കോ​​ൺ​​സു​​ലാ​​ർ സേ​​വ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ന​​ൽ​​കു​​ന്ന​​തി​​നാ​​യി വെ​​ള്ളി, ശ​​നി ദി​​വ​​സ​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ൽ ഖ​​ത്ത​​റി​​ലെ ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​ൻ എം​​ബ​​സി തു​​റ​​ന്നു​​പ്ര​​വ​​ർ​​ത്തി​​ക്കും.

    നി​​ല​​വി​​ലെ സാ​​ഹ​​ച​​ര്യം ക​​ണ​​ക്കി​​ലെ​​ടു​​ത്ത് അ​​ന്വേ​​ഷ​​ണ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്കും കൂടുതൽവിവരങ്ങൾക്കും എം​​ബ​​സി​​യു​​ടെ 24x7 ഹെ​​ൽ​​പ്പ്‌​​ലൈ​​ൻ ന​​മ്പ​​റു​​ക​​ളാ​​യ +974 55647502, +974 55362508 വി​​വ​​ര​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ല​​ഭ്യ​​മാ​​കും. ഇ​​മെ​​യി​​ൽ: cons.doha@mea.gov.in എ​​ന്നി​​വ ല​​ഭ്യ​​മാ​​ണ്.

    Indian Embassy will be open and operational
