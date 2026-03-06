Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 6 March 2026 11:45 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 March 2026 11:45 AM IST
ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി തുറന്നു പ്രവർത്തിക്കുംtext_fields
News Summary - Indian Embassy will be open and operational
ദോഹ: പാസ്പോർട്ട് ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള കോൺസുലാർ സേവനങ്ങൾ നൽകുന്നതിനായി വെള്ളി, ശനി ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ ഖത്തറിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി തുറന്നുപ്രവർത്തിക്കും.
നിലവിലെ സാഹചര്യം കണക്കിലെടുത്ത് അന്വേഷണങ്ങൾക്കും കൂടുതൽവിവരങ്ങൾക്കും എംബസിയുടെ 24x7 ഹെൽപ്പ്ലൈൻ നമ്പറുകളായ +974 55647502, +974 55362508 വിവരങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമാകും. ഇമെയിൽ: cons.doha@mea.gov.in എന്നിവ ലഭ്യമാണ്.
