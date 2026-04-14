ദോഹയിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ഇന്ന് അവധി

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 April 2026 1:13 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 April 2026 2:12 PM IST
ദോഹയിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ഇന്ന് അവധിtext_fields
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News Summary - Indian Embassy in Doha is closed today
ദോഹ: അംബേദ്കർ ജയന്തിയോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ദോഹയിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി അവധിയായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. അടിയന്തര സേവനങ്ങൾക്ക് എംബസിയുടെ ഹെൽപ് ലൈൻ നമ്പറുകൾ 24 മണിക്കൂറും പ്രവർത്തിക്കും. കോൺസുലർ കാര്യങ്ങൾക്ക് 55647502 നമ്പറിലും തൊഴിൽ സംബന്ധമായ പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾക്ക് 55667569 എന്ന നമ്പറിലും ബന്ധപ്പടാം.
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