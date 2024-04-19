Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    date_range 19 April 2024 6:40 AM GMT
    date_range 19 April 2024 6:40 AM GMT

    21ന് ​ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി

    ദോ​ഹ: മ​ഹാ​വീ​ർ ജ​യ​ന്തി പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച് ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 21 ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ എം​ബ​സി പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്തി​ക്കി​ല്ല. എം​ബ​സി​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ ‘എ​ക്സ്’ പ്ലാ​റ്റ്ഫോം വ​ഴി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് എം​ബ​സി​യു​ടെ ഹെ​ല്‍പ് ലൈ​ന്‍ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

