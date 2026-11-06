ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷം; ഞായറാഴ്ച ഖത്തറിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി അവധി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range
Updated Ondate_range
ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷം; ഞായറാഴ്ച ഖത്തറിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി അവധിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - November 8 Embassy Holiday Notice
ദോഹ: ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായി നവംബർ 8 ഞായറാഴ്ച ദോഹയിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിക്ക് അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. അന്നേ ദിവസം എംബസിയുടെ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നതല്ലെന്ന് എംബസി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
25% Off
Today's Edition is out
Want the complete newspaper?
Print Replica Crop & Save India & GCC Zoom in and zoom out
Click here for the full edition →
Use code SAVE25
Next Story