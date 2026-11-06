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Madhyamam
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    ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷം; ഞായറാഴ്ച ഖത്തറിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി അവധി

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    ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷം; ഞായറാഴ്ച ഖത്തറിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി അവധി
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    ദോഹ: ദീപാവലി ആഘോഷങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായി നവംബർ 8 ഞായറാഴ്ച ദോഹയിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിക്ക് അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. അന്നേ ദിവസം എംബസിയുടെ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നതല്ലെന്ന് എംബസി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

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