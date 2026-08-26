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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി...
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    Posted On
    date_range 26 Aug 2026 7:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Aug 2026 7:16 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി ഇ​ന്ന് അ​വ​ധി

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    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി ഇ​ന്ന് അ​വ​ധി
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    ദോ​ഹ: തി​രു​വോ​ണം പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച് ദോ​ഹ​യി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്ന് അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ എം​ബ​സി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​ന്ന് ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ എം​ബ​സി സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ നി​ല​യി​ൽ പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും.

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    TAGS:onamClosedgulfIndian Embassqatar​
    News Summary - Indian Embassy closed today
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