Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    1 Nov 2024 3:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Nov 2024 3:51 AM GMT

    ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന വി​ല​യി​ൽ വ​ർ​ധ​ന

    ന​വം​ബ​ർ മാ​സ​ത്തെ ഇ​ന്ധ​ن വി​ല പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു
    ദോ​ഹ: ന​വം​ബ​ർ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ഗ്രേ​ഡ് പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​നും ഡീ​സ​ലി​നും വി​ല​വ​ർ​ധി​ക്കും. ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ മാ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ൾ അ​ഞ്ചു ദി​ർ​ഹം വി​ല​യാ​ണ് ഉ​യ​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ഖ​ത്ത​ർ എ​ന​ർ​ജി വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച ഇ​ന്ധ​ന വി​ല​പ്ര​കാ​രം പ്രീ​മി​യം ഗ്രേ​ഡ് പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​ന് 1.90 റി​യാ​ലും, സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ഗ്രേ​ഡ് പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​ന് 2.10 റി​യാ​ലു​മാ​ണ് വി​ല. ഡീ​സ​ലി​ന് 2.05 റി​യാ​ലാ​യും നി​ശ്ചി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​റി​ൽ ഇ​ത് 1.90 റി​യാ​ൽ, 2.05 റി​യാ​ൽ, ര​ണ്ട് റി​യാ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പു​തു​ക്കി​യ വി​ല ന​വം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്ന് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​രും.

