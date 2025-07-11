Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2025 11:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2025 11:24 AM IST

    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ​വും ജ​ന​സേ​വാ പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര സ​മ​ർ​പ്പ​ണ​വും 18ന്

    INCAS QATAR
    ​ദോ​ഹ: ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന മു​ൻ കേ​ര​ള മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും ജ​ന​കീ​യ നേ​താ​വു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി​യു​ടെ ര​ണ്ടാം ച​ര​മ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം ജൂ​ലൈ 18ന് ​വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റി​ന് അ​ബൂ​ഹ​മൂ​റി​ലെ ഐ.​സി.​സി അ​ശോ​ക ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക, സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക, രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ രം​ഗ​ത്തെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. മി​ക​ച്ച പൊ​തു പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ​ക്കാ​യി ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച ‘ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി ജ​ന​സേ​വാ’ പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര​വും ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കും. ഒ​രു ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യും പ്ര​ശ​സ്തി​പ​ത്ര​വു​മാ​ണ് പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം.

