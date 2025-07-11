Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 July 2025 11:24 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 July 2025 11:24 AM IST
ഇൻകാസ് ഉമ്മൻ ചാണ്ടി അനുസ്മരണവും ജനസേവാ പുരസ്കാര സമർപ്പണവും 18ന്
News Summary - Incas Umman Chandy Memorial and Janaseva Award Presentation on 18th
ദോഹ: ഇൻകാസ് ഖത്തർ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന മുൻ കേരള മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയും ജനകീയ നേതാവുമായിരുന്ന ഉമ്മൻ ചാണ്ടിയുടെ രണ്ടാം ചരമ വാർഷിക ദിനാചരണം ജൂലൈ 18ന് വൈകീട്ട് ആറിന് അബൂഹമൂറിലെ ഐ.സി.സി അശോക ഹാളിൽ നടക്കുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.ഖത്തറിലെ സാമൂഹിക, സാംസ്കാരിക, രാഷ്ട്രീയ രംഗത്തെ പ്രമുഖർ പരിപാടിയിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കും. മികച്ച പൊതു പ്രവർത്തകർക്കായി ഇൻകാസ് ഖത്തർ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച ‘ഉമ്മൻ ചാണ്ടി ജനസേവാ’ പുരസ്കാരവും ചടങ്ങിൽ സമ്മാനിക്കും. ഒരു ലക്ഷം രൂപയും പ്രശസ്തിപത്രവുമാണ് പുരസ്കാരം.
