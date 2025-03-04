Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_right​ഉം ​ഖ​ർ​ന് ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ്...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 4 March 2025 10:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 March 2025 10:51 AM IST

    ​ഉം ​ഖ​ർ​ന് ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ​ഉം ​ഖ​ർ​ന് ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഉം ​ഖ​ർ​നി​ലെ ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് മ​സ്ജി​ദ്

    ദോ​ഹ: വി​ശാ​ല​മാ​യ സൗ​ക​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടെ ഉം ​ഖ​ർ​നി​ലെ ശൈ​ഖ റൗ​ദ ബി​ൻ​ത് ജാ​സിം ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. 1050ഓ​ളം പേ​ർ​ക്ക് ന​മ​സ്കാ​രി​കാ​നു​ള്ള സൗ​ക​ര്യ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് 7174 ച​തു​ര​ശ്ര മീ​റ്റ​ർ വി​സ്തൃ​തി​യു​ള്ള പ​ള്ളി​യു​ടെ നി​ർ​മാ​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. ഔ​ഖാ​ഫി​നു കീ​ഴി​ലെ പ​ള്ളി​കാ​ര്യ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ് നി​ർ​മാ​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്കും പു​രു​ഷ​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്കും ന​മ​സ്കാ​ര സൗ​ക​ര്യ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് പ​ള്ളി നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsQatar Newsmosque Inauguration
    News Summary - Inauguration of Umm Kharn Grand Mosque
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X