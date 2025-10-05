Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Oct 2025 1:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Oct 2025 1:43 PM IST

    സാ​ഹി​ത്യ വേ​ദി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം

    inauguration
    വ​ക്റ ശാ​ന്തി​നി​കേ​ത​ൻ അ​ൽ മ​ദ്റ​സ അ​ൽ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​യ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ വേ​ദി കേ​ര​ള മാ​പ്പി​ള ക​ല അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷ​ഫീ​ർ വാ​ടാ​ന​പ്പ​ള്ളി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ദോ​ഹ: വ​ക്റ ശാ​ന്തി​നി​കേ​ത​ൻ അ​ൽ മ​ദ്റ​സ അ​ൽ ഇ​സ്ലാ​മി​യ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ വേ​ദി -25 കേ​ര​ള മാ​പ്പി​ള ക​ല അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷ​ഫീ​ർ വാ​ടാ​ന​പ്പ​ള്ളി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. മ​ദ്റ​സ ഹെ​ഡ് ബോ​യ് ന​സാ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.പ്ര​ധാ​നാ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ൻ എം.​ടി. ആ​ദം സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. സാ​ഹി​ത്യ വേ​ദി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​മാ​ൻ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ഹെ​ഡ് ഗേ​ൾ ഇ​ൻ​ശാ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. അം​ന ആ​ൻ​ഡ് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ഗാ​ന​മാ​ല​പി​ച്ചു. റി​മ ഖി​റാ​അ​ത്ത് ന​ട​ത്തി. ക​ലാ​വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ഡോ. ​സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ, കെ. ​ജാ​സി​ഫ്, ഹം​സ, ഫ​ജ​റു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    X