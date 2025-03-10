Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    10 March 2025 11:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2025 11:13 AM IST

    ഇ​ലോ​ഫ് നൂ​ർ അ​ൽ സു​ഹൂ​ർ

    ഇ​ലോ​ഫ് നൂ​ർ അ​ൽ സു​ഹൂ​ർ
    ഇ​ലോ​ഫ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച നൂ​ർ അ​ൽ സു​ഹൂ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ദോ​ഹ: ഇ​ലോ​ഫ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​നി​ത​ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ‘നൂ​ർ അ​ൽ സു​ഹൂ​ർ’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഷീ​ല ഫി​ലി​പ്പോ​സ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. റി​സ​ർ​ച്ച് സ​യ​ന്റി​സ്റ്റ് ജോ​ർ​ജ് വി. ​ജോ​യി മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. ഇ​ലോ​ഫ് ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി ഡോ. ​റ​ഷീ​ദ് പ​ട്ട​ത്ത്, മ​ജീ​ദ് നാ​ദാ​പു​രം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ഡോ. ​അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ വാ​സി​ഹ് ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു. ന​സീ​ഹ മ​ജീ​ദ്, ഡോ. ​പ്ര​തി​ഭ ര​തീ​ഷ്, ര​ശ്മി സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്‌, സ​ജ്‌​ന മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Qatar News Womens Day 2025
    News Summary - Ilof Noor Al-Suhoor womens day celebration
