Madhyamam
    Qatar
    date_range 9 April 2025 11:26 AM IST
    date_range 9 April 2025 11:26 AM IST

    ഐ.​സി.​സി ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നൃ​ത്ത, സം​ഗീ​ത വി​രു​ന്നാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ന്റെ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് വീ​ണ്ടു​മെ​ത്തു​ന്നു. ഇ​ട​വേ​ള​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം, ഐ.​സി.​സി അ​ശോ​ക ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന് വീ​ണ്ടും ക​ലാ​വി​രു​ന്നി​ന്റെ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​യി മാ​റും. വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം ഏ​ഴി​ന് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ ഡോ. ​വൈ​ഭ​വ് ത​ണ്ഡ്ലെ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​കും.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsQatar News
