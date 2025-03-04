Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 4 March 2025 10:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 March 2025 10:40 AM IST

    ഐ.​സി.​സി ഈ​ദ് ബ​സാ​ർ വ​രു​ന്നു

    മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 28, 29 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഐ.​സി.​സി അ​ശോ​ക ഹാ​ളി​ൽ
    ഐ.​സി.​സി ഈ​ദ് ബ​സാ​ർ വ​രു​ന്നു
    ദോ​ഹ: ​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളി​നെ വ​ര​വേ​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​ർ (ഐ.​സി.​സി) നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഈ​ദ് ബ​സാ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. മെ​ഹ​ന്ദി നൈ​റ്റും ​​വ​സ്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളും, ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും വീ​ട്ട​ല​ങ്കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും, ക​ളി​പ്പാ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളും, ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ മേ​ള​യും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളി​ലെ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ടെ വ​ര​വേ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ൻ ഈ​സ് ബ​സാ​ർ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ അ​വ​സാ​ന ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 28, 29 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഐ.​സി.​സി ​അ​ശോ​ക ഹാ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ര​ണ്ടു ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റ് മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി വൈ​കും​വ​രെ നീ​ണ്ടു​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ​ദ് ബ​സാ​ർ.

    TAGS:iccGulf NewsQatar NewsEid Bazaar
