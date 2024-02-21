Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    21 Feb 2024 6:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Feb 2024 6:42 AM GMT

    ഹു​സൈ​ൻ സ​ല​ഫി ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ

    hussain salafi
    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​ർ മ​ത​കാ​ര്യ വ​കു​പ്പ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​വി​ധ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി ഷാ​ർ​ജ മ​സ്ജി​ദ് അ​ൽ അ​സീ​സ് ഖ​ത്തീ​ബും പ്ര​മു​ഖ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​നു​മാ​യ ഹു​സൈ​ൻ സ​ല​ഫി ദോ​ഹ​യി​ലെ​ത്തു​ന്നു.

    'ജീ​വി​തം അ​ട​യാ​ള​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക നാ​ളേ​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി' വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം 5.30 മു​ത​ൽ ഫ​നാ​ർ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന കേ​ര​ള കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സി​ലും ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ​രാ​ത്രി 7.30ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഫാ​മി​ലി കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സി​ലും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 6000 4485 ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    Qatar News Hussain Salafi
