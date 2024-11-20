Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 7:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 7:35 AM GMT

    മാ​ന​വ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സം​ഗ​മം നാ​ളെ

    വി.​കെ. സു​രേ​ഷ് ബാ​ബു
    വി.​കെ. സു​രേ​ഷ് ബാ​ബു

    ദോ​ഹ: കേ​ര​ള​പ്പി​റ​വി ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വേ​ദി മാ​ന​വ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ന​വം​ബ​ർ 21ന് ​വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ഏ​ഴു​മ​ണി​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ വി.​കെ.​സു​രേ​ഷ് ബാ​ബു സം​സാ​രി​ക്കും. സ്നേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും സ​മാ​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം പ​ക​രു​ക​യെ​ന്ന ല​ക്ഷ്യ​വു​മാ​യാ​ണ് സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വേ​ദി സം​ഗ​മം ഒ​രു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Qatar News
    News Summary - Human friendly meeting on thursday
