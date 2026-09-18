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    മു​ഐ​ത​റി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

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    മു​ഐ​ത​റി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു
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    ദോ​ഹ: മു​ഐ​ത​റി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത് സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വി​വ​ര​മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​യു​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് സം​ഘം സ​മ​യോ​ചി​ത​മാ​യ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലി​ലൂ​ടെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം വ്യ​ക്ത​മ​ല്ല.

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