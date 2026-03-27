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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightക​താ​റ​യി​ൽ ഹോ​ട്ട്...
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    Posted On
    date_range 27 March 2026 7:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 March 2026 7:36 AM IST

    ക​താ​റ​യി​ൽ ഹോ​ട്ട് വീ​ൽ​സ് സ്പീ​ഡ് സി​റ്റി; ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് വി​ൽ​പ​ന ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

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    ക​താ​റ​യി​ൽ ഹോ​ട്ട് വീ​ൽ​സ് സ്പീ​ഡ് സി​റ്റി; ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് വി​ൽ​പ​ന ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
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    ദോ​ഹ: മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് പ്രേ​മി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ഗെ​യി​മു​ക​ളും വി​നോ​ദ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ക​താ​റ​യി​ൽ ഹോ​ട് വീ​ൽ​സ് സ്പീ​ഡ് സി​റ്റി മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 30 മു​ത​ൽ മേ​യ് ര​ണ്ടു വ​രെ ന​ട​ക്കും. ടി​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ൾ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നി​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    ക​ത്താ​റ സൗ​ത്ത് പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്ങി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ റേ​സി​ങ്, തീം ​റേ​സ് സോ​ണു​ക​ൾ, ഐ​ക്ക​ണി​ക് ഹോ​ട്ട് വീ​ൽ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​മാ​യ നി​ര​വ​ധി പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

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