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Posted Ondate_range 27 March 2026 7:36 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 March 2026 7:36 AM IST
കതാറയിൽ ഹോട്ട് വീൽസ് സ്പീഡ് സിറ്റി; ടിക്കറ്റ് വിൽപന ആരംഭിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Hot Wheels Speed City in Qatar; Ticket sales begin
ദോഹ: മോട്ടോർ സ്പോർട്സ് പ്രേമികൾക്കും കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്കും ഗെയിമുകളും വിനോദ പരിപാടികളുമായി കതാറയിൽ ഹോട് വീൽസ് സ്പീഡ് സിറ്റി മാർച്ച് 30 മുതൽ മേയ് രണ്ടു വരെ നടക്കും. ടിക്കറ്റുകൾ ഓൺലൈനിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്.
കത്താറ സൗത്ത് പാർക്കിങ്ങിൽ നടക്കുന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ റേസിങ്, തീം റേസ് സോണുകൾ, ഐക്കണിക് ഹോട്ട് വീൽസ് എന്നിവയുൾപ്പെടെ ആകർഷകമായ നിരവധി പരിപാടികൾ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
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