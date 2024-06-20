ഹൃദയാഘാതം;​ കോട്ടക്കൽ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 Jun 2024 4:32 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 20 Jun 2024 4:32 PM GMT
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കോട്ടക്കൽ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Heart Attack; Native of Kottakal passed away in Qatar
ദോഹ: മലപ്പുറം കോട്ടക്കൽ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മരിച്ചു. കോട്ടക്കൽ പുതുപ്പറമ്പ് അരീക്കൽ തടത്തിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാഫി (53) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ഭാര്യ: സാബിറ. മക്കൾ: ഷഹനാസ്, മുഹമ്മദ് നിയാസ്, ഹിബ ഷെറിൻ. സഹോദരൻ: സൈനുദ്ദീൻ (ഖത്തർ). മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.
