Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    20 Jun 2024 4:32 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 4:32 PM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം;​ കോട്ടക്കൽ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം;​ കോട്ടക്കൽ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ദോഹ: മലപ്പുറം കോട്ടക്കൽ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മരിച്ചു. കോട്ടക്കൽ പുതുപ്പറമ്പ് അരീക്കൽ തടത്തിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാഫി (53) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ഭാര്യ: സാബിറ. മക്കൾ: ഷഹനാസ്, മുഹമ്മദ് നിയാസ്, ഹിബ ഷെറിൻ. സഹോദരൻ: സൈനുദ്ദീൻ (ഖത്തർ). മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.

    TAGS:Heart AttackMalayali Died
    News Summary - Heart Attack; Native of Kottakal passed away in Qatar
