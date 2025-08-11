Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Aug 2025 10:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Aug 2025 10:08 AM IST

    ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് മാ​ൾ ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടോ​യ് കാ​ർ റേ​സി​ങ് മ​ത്സ​രം

    ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് മാ​ൾ ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടോ​യ് കാ​ർ റേ​സി​ങ് മ​ത്സ​രം
    ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് മാ​ൾ ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ടോ​യ് കാ​ർറേ​സി​ങ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ

    ദോ​ഹ: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ റീ​ട്ടെ​യി​ൽ ശൃം​ഖ​ല​യാ​യ ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് മാ​ൾ ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ്, വു​ക്കൈ​ര്‍ സ്റ്റോ​റി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ടോ​യ് കാ​ർ റേ​സി​ങ് മ​ത്സ​രം ആ​വേ​ശോ​ജ്ജ്വ​ല​മാ​യി ന​ട​ന്നു. ര​ണ്ട് കാ​റ്റ​ഗ​റി​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി മു​ൻ​കൂ​ട്ടി ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത മ​ത്സ​രാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​മാ​യ സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​നോ​ദ​വും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഉ​ല്ലാ​സ​വും സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ച ഇ​ത്ത​രം പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് റീ​ജ​ന​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ് ചി​റ​ക്ക​ൽ

    അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

