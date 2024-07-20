Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 20 July 2024 5:04 AM GMT
    സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത്: എ​ട്ടു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സ്വ​ർ​ണം ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച എ​ട്ടു​പേ​രെ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലെ കു​റ്റാ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഹ​മ​ദ് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് വി​വി​ധ രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​രാ​യ എ​ട്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ക​ള്ള​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ വി​ഡി​യോ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ചു. പ​ണം, ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യും പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:gold smugglingQatar Newsarrest
    News Summary - Gold smuggling: Eight people arrested
