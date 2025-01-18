Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jan 2025 11:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jan 2025 11:09 AM IST

    ജി.​ടി.​എ​ഫ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം 31ന്

    ​ദോ​ഹ: ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ തി​ക്കോ​ടി ഫോ​റം ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഘ​ട​കം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം ജ​നു​വ​രി 31ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കും. സ്കി​ൽ ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്റ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം നാ​ല് മു​ത​ൽ വി​പു​ല ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf Newsanniversary
