Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jan 2025 1:56 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jan 2025 2:13 PM IST

    ഗസ്സയിൽ വെടിനിർത്തൽ കരാർ ഞായറാഴ്​ച രാവിലെ മുതൽ പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽ

    ഗസ്സയിൽ വെടിനിർത്തൽ കരാർ ഞായറാഴ്​ച രാവിലെ മുതൽ പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽ
    ദോഹ: ഗസ്സയിലെ വെടിനിർത്തൽ ഞായറാഴ്​ച രാവിലെ ഗസ്സ സമയം 8.30 മുതൽ (ഇന്ത്യൻ സമയം 12 മണി) പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽ വരും. മധ്യസ്​ഥ ദൗത്യങ്ങൾക്ക്​ നേതൃത്വം നൽകുന്ന ഖത്തർ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഉപദേഷ്​ടാവും വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയ വക്​താവുമായ​ ഡോ. മാജിദ്​ അൽ അൻസാരി ‘എക്​സ്​’ പ്ലാറ്റ്​ഫോം വഴിയാണ്​ ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്​.

    ഇതോടെ 15 മാസമായി തുടരുന്ന സമാനതകളില്ലാത്ത വംശഹത്യക്കാണ്​ അവസാനമാവുന്നത്​. ഇസ്രാ​യേലും ഹമാസും മധ്യസ്​ഥ കരാർ അംഗീകരിച്ചതിനു പിന്നാലെ ബുധനാഴ്​ച രാ​ത്രിയിൽ ദോഹയിൽ നടന്ന വാർത്താസമ്മേളനത്തിലാണ്​ വെടിനിർത്തൽ കരാർ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.

