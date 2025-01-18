ഗസ്സയിൽ വെടിനിർത്തൽ കരാർ ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ മുതൽ പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽtext_fields
ദോഹ: ഗസ്സയിലെ വെടിനിർത്തൽ ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഗസ്സ സമയം 8.30 മുതൽ (ഇന്ത്യൻ സമയം 12 മണി) പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽ വരും. മധ്യസ്ഥ ദൗത്യങ്ങൾക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകുന്ന ഖത്തർ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഉപദേഷ്ടാവും വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയ വക്താവുമായ ഡോ. മാജിദ് അൽ അൻസാരി ‘എക്സ്’ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോം വഴിയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്.
As coordinated by the parties to the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, local time in Gaza. We advise the inhabitants to take precaution, exercise the utmost caution, and wait for directions from official…— د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) January 18, 2025
ഇതോടെ 15 മാസമായി തുടരുന്ന സമാനതകളില്ലാത്ത വംശഹത്യക്കാണ് അവസാനമാവുന്നത്. ഇസ്രായേലും ഹമാസും മധ്യസ്ഥ കരാർ അംഗീകരിച്ചതിനു പിന്നാലെ ബുധനാഴ്ച രാത്രിയിൽ ദോഹയിൽ നടന്ന വാർത്താസമ്മേളനത്തിലാണ് വെടിനിർത്തൽ കരാർ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.
