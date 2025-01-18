ദോഹ: ഗസ്സയിലെ വെടിനിർത്തൽ ഞായറാഴ്​ച രാവിലെ ഗസ്സ സമയം 8.30 മുതൽ (ഇന്ത്യൻ സമയം 12 മണി) പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽ വരും. മധ്യസ്​ഥ ദൗത്യങ്ങൾക്ക്​ നേതൃത്വം നൽകുന്ന ഖത്തർ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഉപദേഷ്​ടാവും വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയ വക്​താവുമായ​ ഡോ. മാജിദ്​ അൽ അൻസാരി ‘എക്​സ്​’ പ്ലാറ്റ്​ഫോം വഴിയാണ്​ ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്​.

As coordinated by the parties to the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, local time in Gaza. We advise the inhabitants to take precaution, exercise the utmost caution, and wait for directions from official…