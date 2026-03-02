Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 2 March 2026 1:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 March 2026 1:08 PM IST

    ഗരങ്കാവു ആഘോഷങ്ങൾ റദ്ദാക്കി

    ഗരങ്കാവു ആഘോഷങ്ങൾ റദ്ദാക്കി
    ദോ​ഹ: റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ലെ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ നോ​മ്പ് ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​മാ​യ ഗ​ര​ങ്കാ​വു ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം. എ​ല്ലാ വ​ർ​ഷ​വും റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ 14ന് ​ആ​ണ് ഗ​ര​ങ്കാ​വു ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​റു​ള്ള​ത്. ഇ​ത്ത​വ​ണ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷ ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ത്താ​ണ് മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 3,4 തി​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ നി​ശ്ച​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു

    TAGS:gulfnewsqatar​gulfnewsmalayalam
