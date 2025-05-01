Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 1 May 2025 8:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 May 2025 8:59 AM IST

    ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന വി​ല കു​റ​ഞ്ഞു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​നും ഡീ​സ​ലി​നും 10 ദി​ർ​ഹം വീ​തം കു​റ​ഞ്ഞു
    qatar fuel price
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: മേ​യ് മാ​സ​ത്തി​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന വി​ല പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ എ​ന​ർ​ജി. പെ​ട്രോ​ൾ, ഡീ​സ​ൽ വി​ല​യി​ൽ മു​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തെ അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച് 10 ദി​ർ​ഹം കു​റ​ഞ്ഞു. പ്രീ​മി​യം പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​ന് 1.90 റി​യാ​ലും സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ഗ്രേ​ഡ് പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​ന് 1.95 റി​യാ​ലു​മാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ വി​ല. ഡീ​സ​ലി​ന് 1.95 റി​യാ​ലും നി​ശ്ച​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:fuel priceGulf NewsQatar Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Fuel prices reduced in Qatar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X