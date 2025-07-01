Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    1 July 2025 10:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    1 July 2025 10:54 AM IST

    ജൂ​ലൈ​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന​വി​ല​യി​ൽ വ​ർ​ധ​ന

    ജൂ​ലൈ​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന​വി​ല​യി​ൽ വ​ർ​ധ​ന
    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ ജൂ​ലൈ മാ​സ​ത്തെ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന​വി​ല​യി​ൽ വ​ർ​ധ​ന. സൂ​പ്പ​ർ പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​ന്റെ വി​ല ര​ണ്ട് റി​യാ​ൽ ആ​യും ഡീ​സ​ലി​ന്റെ വി​ല ലി​റ്റ​റി​ന് 1.95 റി​യാ​ലു​മാ​യാ​ണ് വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ച​ത്.

    അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, പ്രീ​മി​യം ഗ്രേ​ഡ് പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​ന്റെ വി​ല​യി​ൽ മാ​റ്റ​മി​ല്ല. ലി​റ്റ​റി​ന് 1.95 റി​യാ​ൽ ആ​യി​രി​ക്കും. അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​പ​ണി​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധി​പ്പി​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്ധ​ന​വി​ല​ക​ൾ നി​ശ്ച​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ എ​ന​ർ​ജി​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:gulf newsQatar NewsRising fuel pricesgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Fuel prices increase in July
