Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 1 May 2024 5:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 May 2024 5:33 AM GMT

    മേ​യ് മാ​സ​ത്തെ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന വി​ല

    മേ​യ് മാ​സ​ത്തെ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന വി​ല
    ദോ​ഹ: മേ​യ് മാ​സ​ത്തി​​ലെ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന വി​ല പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ എ​ന​ർ​ജി. ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ലെ വി​ല ത​ന്നെ മാ​റ്റ​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ തു​ട​രും. പ്രീ​മി​യം പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​ന് 1.95 റി​യാ​ലും സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ഗ്രേ​ഡ് പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​ന് 2.10 റി​യാ​ലു​മാ​ണ് വി​ല. ഡീ​സ​ലി​ന് 2.05 റി​യാ​ലു​മാ​യി തു​ട​രും.

    TAGS:Fuel priceQatar Energy
