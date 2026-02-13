Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightസൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സം​ഗ​മ​മാ​യി...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Feb 2026 11:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Feb 2026 11:55 AM IST

    സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സം​ഗ​മ​മാ​യി ല​യം സീ​സ​ൺ 2

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സം​ഗ​മ​മാ​യി ല​യം സീ​സ​ൺ 2
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മ​ല​ബാ​ർ അ​ടു​ക്ക​ള ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ

    സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ‘ല​യം സീ​സ​ൺ 2’ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ

    ദോ​ഹ: മ​ല​ബാ​ർ അ​ടു​ക്ക​ള ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ‘ല​യം സീ​സ​ൺ 2’ പ​രി​പാ​ടി വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടെ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. രു​ചി​ക്കൂ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക​പ്പു​റം സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വും സ്നേ​ഹ​വും പ​ങ്കി​ടു​ക എ​ന്ന ല​ക്ഷ്യ​ത്തോ​ടെ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സം​ഗ​മം വ​നി​ത​ക​ളു​ടെ സ​ജീ​വ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്ത​ത്താ​ൽ ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​യി. സം​ഗീ​തം, വി​നോ​ദ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ, വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ്ര​ക​ട​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി.

    മ​ല​ബാ​ർ അ​ടു​ക്ക​ള ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ അ​ഡ്മി​ൻ​സ് ഷ​ഹാ​ന ഇ​ല്യാ​സ്, ന​സീ​ഹ മ​ജീ​ദ്, സു​മ​യ്യ ത​സീ​ൻ, നു​സ്ര​ത് ന​ജീ​ബ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsqatar​gulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Friendship Moments Season 2
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X