Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    25 Aug 2025 2:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    25 Aug 2025 2:38 PM IST

    ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് ഓ​ഫ് തി​രു​വ​ല്ല ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ അ​ഞ്ചി​ന്

    ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് ഓ​ഫ് തി​രു​വ​ല്ല ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ അ​ഞ്ചി​ന്
    ദോ​ഹ: ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് ഓ​ഫ് തി​രു​വ​ല്ല​യു​ടെ 23ാമ​ത് ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ പു​തു​പ്പ​ള്ളി​യു​ടെ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ചാ​ണ്ടി ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ, ഫോ​ട്ടാ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജി​ജി ജോ​ണി​ന് ന​ൽ​കി നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സീ​നി​യ​ർ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് കു​രു​വി​ള ജോ​ർ​ജ്, മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗം അ​നു ജോ​ർ​ജ്, മ​റ്റു ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:onam celebrationQatarFriends of Thiruvalla
    News Summary - Friends of Thiruvalla onam celebration will be on september 5th
