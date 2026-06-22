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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഹമദ് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ...
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    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jun 2026 1:21 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jun 2026 1:21 PM IST

    ഹമദ് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ സൗജന്യ സ്ട്രോളറുകൾ

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    ഹമദ് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ സൗജന്യ സ്ട്രോളറുകൾ
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    ദോഹ: യാത്രക്കാരായ കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്ക് കുട്ടികൾക്കായുള്ള സ്ട്രോളറുകൾ സൗജന്യമായി നൽകി ദോഹ ഹമദ് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളം. മുൻകൂട്ടി ബുക്ക് ചെയ്യാതെയും സമയപരിധിയില്ലാതെയും സൗജന്യമായി ഈ സേവനം ഉപയോഗിക്കാം.

    വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെ കോൺകോഴ്സ് A, B, C, D, E എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലുള്ള സ്ട്രോളർ നെസ്റ്റുകളിൽ ഇവ ലഭ്യമാണ്. മാതാപിതാക്കളുടെ ഭാരം കുറക്കാനും യാത്ര കൂടുതൽ സൗകര്യപ്രദമാക്കാനും ഇത് സഹായിക്കും. 300 സൗജന്യ ചൈൽഡ് സ്ട്രോളഹമദ് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ സൗജന്യ സ്ട്രോളറുകൾറുകളാണ് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ ഒരുക്കിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.








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