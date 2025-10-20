Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
20 Oct 2025
Updated Ondate_range 20 Oct 2025 12:01 PM IST
ഫ്രാഗ്മെന്റ്സ് ഓഫ് മൈ സോൾ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച മുതൽtext_fields
Fragments of My Soul begins from Tuesday
ദോഹ: ഫലസ്തീൻ ആർട്ടിസ്റ്റ് മഹ്മൂദ് അൽ മസ്രിയുടെ സോളോ എക്സിബിഷൻ 'ഫ്രാഗ്മെന്റ്സ് ഓഫ് മൈ സോൾ' ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച മുതൽ കതാറയിലെ ബിൽഡിങ്-5 ൽ ആരംഭിക്കും.
ഫലസ്തീനിലെ ദൈനംദിന ജീവിതത്തെയും പ്രകൃതിയെയും വിവരിക്കുന്ന ഈ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ, ഫലസ്തീൻ സ്വത്വത്തെയും ഓർമകളെയും അടുത്തറിയാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നു. ഡിസംബർ നാലു വരെ എക്സിബിഷൻ നീളും.
