Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Oct 2025 12:01 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Oct 2025 12:01 PM IST

    ഫ്രാ​ഗ്മെ​ന്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് മൈ ​സോ​ൾ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ

    ഫ്രാ​ഗ്മെ​ന്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് മൈ ​സോ​ൾ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ
    ദോ​ഹ: ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ ആ​ർ​ട്ടി​സ്റ്റ് മ​ഹ്മൂ​ദ് അ​ൽ മ​സ്രി​യു​ടെ സോ​ളോ എ​ക്സി​ബി​ഷ​ൻ 'ഫ്രാ​ഗ്മെ​ന്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് മൈ ​സോ​ൾ' ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ ക​താ​റ​യി​ലെ ബി​ൽ​ഡി​ങ്-5 ൽ ​ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. ​

    ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ലെ ദൈ​നം​ദി​ന ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തെ​യും പ്ര​കൃ​തി​യെ​യും വി​വ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ ​ദൃ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ സ്വ​ത്വ​ത്തെ​യും ഓ​ർ​മ​ക​ളെ​യും അ​ടു​ത്ത​റി​യാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ നാ​ലു വ​രെ എ​ക്സി​ബി​ഷ​ൻ നീ​ളും.

